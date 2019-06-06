Farhad Moshiri increases Everton ownership to 77.2 per cent

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has increased his stake

Everton have announced majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has increased his stake in the club to 77.2 per cent.

Moshiri, who initially bought 49.9 per cent of shares in February 2016 before increasing his share to 68.6 per cent in September, increased his stake by purchasing 8.6 per cent from the Grantchester family.

"Everton Football Club today announces that majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has increased his shareholding in the club to 77.2 per cent," a club statement read.

"This increase is consistent with the announcement of September 2018, when Mr Moshiri increased his shareholding from 49.9 per cent. to 68.6 per cent and confirmed that he expected that to increase to 77.2 per cent by no later than July 2019.

"The further increase has now been achieved with the purchase of an additional stake of just over 8.6 per cent from the Grantchester family."

Lord Grantchester told Sky Sports News he had sold his shares to the Iranian born billionaire because he believed it was "in the best long term interests of the club."

His statement. said: "The agreement today of the sale of my family's shares in Everton football club is in the best long term interests of the club.

"It is made in support of the leadership of chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri with their ambitious and exciting plans both on and off the pitch"