Ademola Lookman: Everton receive offer from RB Leipzig for forward

Ademola Lookman in action for Everton

Everton have received an offer from RB Leipzig for forward Ademola Lookman.

Discussions are ongoing as to whether Everton will accept the offer for the 21-year-old, who scored five goals in 11 games for RB Leipzig during a loan spell in the 2017/18 season.

Last August, RB Leipzig made a permanent bid for Lookman, but he stayed on at Goodison Park and made 21 Premier League appearances under Marco Silva.

Lookman joined Everton on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Charlton in January 2017.

Meanwhile, Everton are one of a number of clubs looking to sign Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

Fabian Delph is attracting interest from a number of clubs

Sky Sports News understands there is 'significant interest' in Delph, who has one year remaining on his current deal, and it is believed the 29-year-old has been told he can leave the club this summer.

