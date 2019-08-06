Djibril Sidibe targeted by Everton

Versatile defender Djibril Sidibe is on Everton boss Marco Silva's radar

Everton are interested in signing Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

After allowing Jonjoe Kenny to go out on loan to Schalke earlier this summer, Everton have been looking to bring in competition and cover for Seamus Coleman, and have identified Sidibe as the player to fill that gap.

The 27-year-old France international is said to be valued at around £15m with reports in France suggesting he could move to Goodison Park on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Sidibe, who can operate across defence, has been linked with moves to Premier League sides West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle in the past.

Sidibe has 18 caps for France and played at last year's World Cup

He has made 114 in all competitions for Monaco since joining the principality side from Lille in 2016.

Meanwhile, Monaco are interested in signing Everton's Henry Onyekuru, although a move for the striker will not necessarily part of a deal to take Sidibe to Merseyside.

Henry Onyekuru has struggled to qualify for a work permit since joining Everton

Everton signed Onyekuru in a £7m deal from Belgian side FC Eupen in 2017. The Nigeria international is yet to play a senior game for Everton and spent a season on loan at Anderlecht before he was farmed out to Galatasaray last term.

The Blues have already signed Andre Gomes, Jonas Lossl, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean ahead of the new Premier League season.

