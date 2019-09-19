Everton fan banned for Merseyside derby comments at Anfield

A 21-year-old man has been given a three-year banning order for shouting offensive comments before Liverpool's game against Everton last season.

Everton fan John O'Brien was heard making the comments prior to the Merseyside derby match at Anfield, which Liverpool won 1-0 thanks to Divock Origi's 96th-minute winner.

He was found guilty of a public order offence and was also fined £850.

The sides met again in March, playing out a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park, a result which would prove costly in Liverpool's pursuit of a first top-flight title in 29 years as they lost out to Manchester City by a single point.

Everton and Liverpool will meet for the 234th Merseyside derby on December 4 at Anfield before the reverse fixture on March 14, 2020.