Marco Silva on brink of Everton departure with Farhad Moshiri at Finch Fram

Marco Silva's position is in jeopardy with Everton now in the Premier League relegation zone

Marco Silva is on the brink of leaving Everton, with owner Farhad Moshiri and other board members at the club's Finch Farm training ground for talks over his future.

The Toffees were beaten 5-2 by bitter rivals Liverpool on Wednesday night, condemning them to their ninth Premier League loss of the campaign and leaving them 18th in the table.

In the wake of that defeat, Everton board members - including Moshiri - began arriving at Finch Farm on Thursday lunchtime. It is understood the players have been told to stay behind after training, when they will be addressed by the owner.

They have discussed various options to replace Silva, who arrived at Goodison Park from Watford in 2018.Former manager David Moyes is one of a number of potential candidates to replace him. Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has also been heavily linked with the role.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Everton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Everton in the Premier League

Everton's poor campaign has had the hierarchy meeting on numerous occasions to discuss what should be done to arrest the club's slump into the relegation zone.

However, majority shareholder Moshiri is the one who will decide whether the change will be made and more importantly, who the replacement will be.

Everton have games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal to come this month, as well as a Carabao Cup clash against Leicester City.

1:51 Silva arrives for Everton training on the brink of losing his job after a 5-2 defeat to Liverpool Silva arrives for Everton training on the brink of losing his job after a 5-2 defeat to Liverpool

There is a real concern Moshiri's huge investment in the first four years of his ownership could be at risk with an unwelcome relegation battle.

With a home game to come against Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Saturday, the atmosphere at Goodison Park could be toxic and it is likely Moshiri will not want to put Silva into that environment.

Silva, who arrived on Merseyside last year, has managed 20 victories in his 54 league games as Everton head coach, losing 23 times, despite guiding the club to an eighth-place finish last term.

Silva silent on future

0:48 Silva responds to further questions about his future after his side dropped into the relegation zone with a 5-2 defeat at Liverpool. Silva responds to further questions about his future after his side dropped into the relegation zone with a 5-2 defeat at Liverpool.

Following the defeat, Silva refused to comment on what the future holds for him at Everton.

He said: "I am not the right person to talk about this situation, different person than myself.

"Every game I will play and it will come the same questions after the match. For sure they have to do things on the pitch but words here will change nothing."

Everton planning for life after Silva

Over the past six to eight weeks it is clear there have been differing schools of thought behind the scenes on what is the best way forward for Everton.

Chairman Bill Kenwright is known to have favoured the return of Moyes, renewing a partnership which proved successful between 2002 and 2013 at Goodison.

It is thought that one consideration in the event of Silva leaving the club would be for Moyes to return and be assisted by Everton favourite Tim Cahill.

Director of football Marcel Brands has been resolute in his support for Silva, however he has been forced to re-consider and has begun to implement plans for life at the club without the Portuguese.

Silva moved to Everton following spells with Hull and Watford

Moshiri feels that his head coach's time on Merseyside is up and has been liaising with Kenwright, Brands and a number of trusted advisors on who should replace him.

Another option could be asking David Unsworth to take charge until the end of the season - the U23 boss has stepped in twice before following the departures of Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman.

Silva and his backroom staff remain popular with both the players and staff at the club. He is seen as a calm, approachable figure around the training ground.

But Everton's defeat to their fiercest rivals Liverpool on Wednesday's looks increasingly likely to end his 19-month spell in charge.

'Not enough players who care about Everton'

Analysis from former Everton defender Andy Hinchcliffe:

"It is the defeats to Sheffield United and Norwich that have done for Silva. Whoever was in charge of the club at the beginning of the season, if after 15 games you are in the bottom three, then you cannot continue to be Everton manager.

"It is also the way you are losing games - Everton have always been about silk and steel and they do not have a backbone or a structure and for me, there are not enough players who care about Everton FC.

"Even when Silva was brought in, I spoke to Everton fans and they could really understand why he was brought in."

The Premier League action keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Download the Score Centre app for iOS devices or Android , select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu, then toggle on for 'Goals' to get alerts straight to your phone.

This season, you also can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber. You'll find highlights from every Premier League game - from 5.15pm on a Saturday or shortly after full-time on other days - in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can follow dedicated live blogs of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app and track goals as they go in with our vidiprinter page.