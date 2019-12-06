Everton and Duncan Ferguson love affair goes on as 'prodigal son' leads team against Chelsea

Duncan Ferguson with Alan Myers when he was Everton's press officer in 2000

"It's warm in here, isn't it!" These were the first words uttered by Duncan Ferguson as he settled into the Everton manager's chair, replacing the sacked Marco Silva, albeit on a temporary basis.

But getting himself comfortable was the last thing on his mind, as the 47-year-old openly admitted the permanent job would not be for him - "not at this time" anyway.

"It's not my intention," he said as he gave the press conference ahead of Everton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime. "I'm a coach. Everton will look for a real top manager."

In putting to bed any suggestions he is looking to take the opportunity for himself, Ferguson was being typically honest and selfless in his demeanour, which is that of a man whose loyalty to Everton is unquestionable.

I first met him back in the 1990s when I was the Everton press officer. He came to the club with a bad-boy reputation - a troublemaker - but the man I got to know was a caring, loyal and determined character and - some may find surprising -shy, avoiding the spotlight when he could.

It would be wrong to say he had no flaws - those have been well documented - but the tall Scotsman has demonstrated on more than one occasion that he is a passionate and engaging human being, who has a way with people and especially the fans.

In 1997 I was called by the late Howard Kendall to come to his office and interview Ferguson about being awarded the Everton captaincy. To say this was a rarity would be an understatement, because he never did interviews, and to say it was lengthy would be more so.

This mouthwatering piece of audio lasted just 38 seconds - "I'm proud and privileged to captain this great club" was about the gist of what he said, with a twinkle in his eye - but it also produced the best monetary take on the old premium telephone line 'ClubCall' to this day.

Duncan Ferguson played for Everton in two stints between 1994 and 1998, and 2000 and 2006

Such was the clamour to hear what this enigma actually sounded like, it broke the 50p-a-minute service's record profits, but then there was the night Ferguson left the club to join Newcastle in as dramatic a transfer as any other.

After being informed by the chief executive that the speculation was nonsense and duly relaying that to the baying press pack, I returned to the chairman's office to discover Ferguson, his agent and the Newcastle manager Ruud Gullit completing his switch to Tyneside.

While this was memorable for the wrong reasons, his return to Goodison two years later would reignite the love affair between the Glasgow Rangers boy and the Toffees, when chairman Bill Kenwright proclaimed that the "prodigal son had returned".

Duncan Ferguson gave his first press conference as Everton interim boss on Friday

And fast-forward to 2019 and a more mature Ferguson sat before the media with the same twinkle in his eye again, ready to represent his adopted club again but this time leading from the touchline in front of an adoring fan-base, his friends and family.

"They have season tickets in the lower Gwladys Sreet stand," he revealed. "My brother-in-law John Parrott will also be watching. Of course it will be a very nervous day. But it will also be a very proud moment for my family and friends, so let's hope they're singing tomorrow."

His voice weakened as he said that, and the reality of the next stage of his Everton journey came into focus. Just what a victory will mean to him is uncertain, but I have seen the Duncan Ferguson aura mesmerise people in the past, so do not bet against it happening again on Saturday.