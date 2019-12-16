Carlo Ancelotti Everton board's first choice for manager's job

Carlo Ancelotti could be about to make a return to the Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti is the Everton board's number one choice to become their next permanent manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Duncan Ferguson would remain as part of the first-team coaching staff should Ancelotti be appointed.

Everton have confirmed Ferguson will remain in interim charge for Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester as the search for Marco Silva's successor continues.

Good results against Chelsea and Manchester United have strengthened Ferguson's hand

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri wants someone who has won trophies both domestically and in Europe. If he can convince the Italian - who is interested in the job - that his project is an exciting one, that would represent success for Moshiri and also, importantly, the Everton fans.

Ferguson's performance in the Goodison hot seat has seemingly reinvigorated the players and fans. However it leaves Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands with a conundrum they would not have anticipated.

Ferguson's performance as interim manager has left Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright with a conundrum

He and his fellow board members would not have foreseen Ferguson and his players taking four points from six against Chelsea and Manchester United when they handed him the interim role after dismissing Silva.

Kenwright himself proclaimed to supporters in one of Everton's hospitality lounges that when Ferguson asked how long he would be interim manager his answer was, "for Chelsea".

Duncan Ferguson celebrates with Everton's players after beating Chelsea

However, there will now be concern that bringing in another man risks adding to the pressure on the board and the new manager were he to lose the first game in charge.

The club's hierarchy have taken the safe and only realistic option ahead of Wednesday's game against Leicester - keeping Ferguson in place for what will be another passionate occasion under the Goodison Park lights.

David Moyes had been favourite for a return to Everton before Ancelotti became available

Other candidates on the Everton shortlist include David Moyes, who has his admirers in the Everton boardroom and is believed to have met with the club, though his appointment would be more a short to mid-term decision.

Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta also has his admirers, but that route looks to be blocked by strong interest from Arsenal.