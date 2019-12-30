Everton transfer rumours

Abdoulaye Doucoure remains hugely admired by Everton

The latest on the players Everton have been linked with this January - and who might leave the club as the Carlo Ancelotti era begins...

The latest players Everton have been linked with...

Goncalo Paciencia, Eintracht Frankfurt [Goal]; Piotr Zielinski, Napoli [Liverpool Echo], James Rodriguez, Real Madrid [El Desmarque], Adrien Rabiot, Paris Saint-Germain [FootMercato], Mohammed Salisu, Real Valladolid [Pucela Fichajes], Morgan Sanson, Marseille [Daily Express], Jean Michael Seri, Fulham [FootMercato]

The latest on those who could leave Everton this January...

0:56 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will discuss with the club's hierarchy after January 5 whether there is the opportunity to improve his 'good' squad Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will discuss with the club's hierarchy after January 5 whether there is the opportunity to improve his 'good' squad

Moise Kean, Sampdoria (loan) [Telenord]; Kean, AC Milan [Calciomercato]; Cenk Tosun, Besiktas [Liverpool Echo]; Richarlison, Manchester United [Evening Standard]; Mason Holgate, Sheffield United [The Athletic], Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Manchester United [The Sun].

Who else could depart Goodison?

Maarten Stekelenburg has not played for Everton since 2018

Everton have four players out of contract at the end of June, meaning they can agree Bosman deals with overseas clubs in January - Maarten Stekelenburg, Leighton Baines, Cuco Martina and Oumar Niasse.

Stekelenburg is expected to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, having not featured for the first team since October 2018.

Baines is very unlikely to leave during the transfer window but Everton will look to offload Martina following his 18 months at the club while the same applies to Niasse.

The 29-year-old has made just eight appearances since the start of last season and was linked with Besiktas and Trabzonspor back in August. With no future on Merseyside, he will be open to a transfer in January.

Analysis: What to expect this January

Moise Kean will hope to kick-start his Everton career under Ancelotti

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor...

"Everton want to bring in a centre-half and a central midfielder in January, especially given the long-term injuries to Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. At centre-half, Nathan Ake is a player they like but it appears Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are ahead of them in the queue.

"In midfield, the type of player they want is Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, whom they have been keen on in the past, but it remains to be seen whether they go back in for him given their recent change of manager. A potential loan move to carry them through until the summer should not be ruled out either.

"The Toffees would also like to add a striking option too, however the likelihood is this would wait until the summer unless an opportunity comes along that they could not refuse.

Right-back Martina and striker Niasse are again available for transfer while Morgan Schneiderlin's situation is also an interesting one. He is needed unless they get in that midfielder they are looking for."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.