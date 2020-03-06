Dominic Calvert-Lewin signs new Everton deal until 2025

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new contract with Everton

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract at Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals in 31 games this season - his best return since joining the club from Sheffield United in 2016.

"This is a very proud day. It has been enjoyable for me since the start at Everton and I am enjoying every day coming into training and every minute on the football pitch," Calvert-Lewin told evertontv.

"The turnaround we have had since December is fantastic and the belief in ourselves we are back up there and can compete with the best is well and truly there."

Couldn’t sleep last night! A huge day for me and my family. New contract...just getting started 💪🏽💙 #UTFT pic.twitter.com/FaFgp442Rz — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) March 6, 2020

Calvert-Lewin has started all 10 Premier League games since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager in December and the striker is enjoying life under the experienced Italian.

"With a man like Carlo leading the ship it makes it easier for us to believe in the process. We want to be in Europe and competing in the top competitions," added Calvert-Lewin.

"It would mean that bit more to win trophies here because of the journey I have been on with Everton and Evertonians.

"It feels personal and that is how I like it. Personally, I want to get to that next level. I like to think I have shown I am ready to live up to the expectations of being Everton's number nine.

"But I am well aware of how much I need to improve and how much better I can do."

Calvert-Lewin becomes the second Everton player to commit his long-term future to the club this week after Mason Holgate, who also signed a new five-year deal until 2025.