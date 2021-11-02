Sarvar Ismailov steps down from Everton roles due to personal and health reasons

Ismailov has resigned from the club's board of directors and the positions of owner's executive representative and sporting and commercial director at Everton Women; Ismailov joined the club in 2019 but leaves immediately due to "personal and health reasons"

Tuesday 2 November 2021 17:30, UK

Farhad Moshiri (R) and Sarvar Ismailov during the Barclays FA Women&#39;s Super League match between West Ham Women and Everton Women at Chigwell Construction Stadium on April 25, 2021
Image: Everton owner Farhad Moshiri (R) with Sarvar Ismailov at a WSL match last season

Sarvar Ismailov has stepped down from his various roles at Everton for personal and health reasons.

Ismailov joined Everton's board of directors in the summer, and also held the positions of owner's executive representative and Everton Women's sporting and commercial director.

"The decision was taken by Mr Ismailov and is effective immediately," Everton said in a statement.

Ismailov oversaw a busy summer of recruitment for Everton Women, with Hanna Bennison among the players arriving for a club-record fee, so too Toni Duggan.

"It shows Everton Women are ambitious and that young talent and more experienced players want to be part of this amazing club," Ismailov said in September.

Meanwhile, it is just four months since Ismailov was confirmed on Everton's board of directors.

He said at the time: "I love this club inside and out - and I assure you I have blue blood running through my veins. I am determined and ambitious and will bring new ideas and youthful energy to my role. This is an exciting new chapter for our club."

Ismailov initially joined Everton in 2019 as global commercial consultant.

