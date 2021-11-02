Sarvar Ismailov steps down from Everton roles due to personal and health reasons

Sarvar Ismailov has stepped down from his various roles at Everton for personal and health reasons.
Ismailov joined Everton's board of directors in the summer, and also held the positions of owner's executive representative and Everton Women's sporting and commercial director.
"The decision was taken by Mr Ismailov and is effective immediately," Everton said in a statement.
Ismailov oversaw a busy summer of recruitment for Everton Women, with Hanna Bennison among the players arriving for a club-record fee, so too Toni Duggan.
"It shows Everton Women are ambitious and that young talent and more experienced players want to be part of this amazing club," Ismailov said in September.
Supporting the team on the road 🛣— Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) October 3, 2021
Great to see you at today’s game, @SarvarIsmailov! pic.twitter.com/sKGtn0Jglr
Meanwhile, it is just four months since Ismailov was confirmed on Everton's board of directors.
He said at the time: "I love this club inside and out - and I assure you I have blue blood running through my veins. I am determined and ambitious and will bring new ideas and youthful energy to my role. This is an exciting new chapter for our club."
Ismailov initially joined Everton in 2019 as global commercial consultant.