Papa John's Trophy 2022/23: Fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

We take a look at the state of play in the 2022/23 Papa John's Trophy as the competition reaches its latter stages; five Premier League U21 teams reached last 32, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United; Rotherham beat Sutton in 2021/22 final at Wembley
Thursday 24 November 2022 16:50, UK
As the 2022/23 Papa John's Trophy reaches its latter stages, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.
Rotherham won the 2021/22 edition in April, defeating Sutton 4-2 after extra-time, but their promotion back to the Championship means they are unable to defend their title.
Meanwhile, five Premier League U21 teams reached the first knockout stage, including Chelsea and Arsenal - the latter of whom reached the quarter-finals last season.
However, Arsenal are no longer in the competition after they were knocked out by Stevenage in a five-goal thriller - and the same goes for Wolves, who lost out to Manchester United in a penalty shootout.
Below is the current state of play, with the round-of-16 set to be played during the week commencing December 12.
Northern section
Salford vs Port Vale
Bolton vs Manchester United U21
Lincoln vs Everton U21/Mansfield
Burton vs Accrington
Southern section
Portsmouth vs Stevenage
Cheltenham vs Chelsea U21
Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons
Plymouth vs AFC Wimbledon
Northern section
Salford City 1-0 Bradford City
Wolves U21 0-0 Manchester United U21 (1-4 on pens)
Grimsby Town 0-1 Accrington Stanley
Burton Albion 1-1 Tranmere Rovers (5-4 on pens)
Lincoln City 1-1 Morecambe (4-3 on pens)
Everton U21 vs Mansfield Town - Wednesday November 30, 7pm
Southern section
AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Sutton United
Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Cheltenham Town (3-4 on pens)
Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Charlton Athletic
Peterborough United 2-4 Chelsea U21
Colchester United 1-2 Bristol Rovers