Papa John's Trophy 2022/23: Fixtures and schedule for knockout stages of tournament

As the 2022/23 Papa John's Trophy reaches its latter stages, we bring you the state of play, upcoming fixtures and the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.

Rotherham won the 2021/22 edition in April, defeating Sutton 4-2 after extra-time, but their promotion back to the Championship means they are unable to defend their title.

Image: Rotherham lifted the trophy in 2021/22

Meanwhile, five Premier League U21 teams reached the first knockout stage, including Chelsea and Arsenal - the latter of whom reached the quarter-finals last season.

However, Arsenal are no longer in the competition after they were knocked out by Stevenage in a five-goal thriller - and the same goes for Wolves, who lost out to Manchester United in a penalty shootout.

Below is the current state of play, with the round-of-16 set to be played during the week commencing December 12.

Round-of-16 fixtures

Northern section

Salford vs Port Vale

Bolton vs Manchester United U21

Lincoln vs Everton U21/Mansfield

Burton vs Accrington

Southern section

Portsmouth vs Stevenage

Cheltenham vs Chelsea U21

Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons

Plymouth vs AFC Wimbledon

Second round results

Northern section

Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Barrow

Salford City 1-0 Bradford City

Wolves U21 0-0 Manchester United U21 (1-4 on pens)

Grimsby Town 0-1 Accrington Stanley

Burton Albion 1-1 Tranmere Rovers (5-4 on pens)

Lincoln City 1-1 Morecambe (4-3 on pens)

Port Vale 2-1 Barnsley

Everton U21 vs Mansfield Town - Wednesday November 30, 7pm

Southern section

Stevenage 3-2 Arsenal U21

AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Sutton United

MK Dons 3-1 Newport County

Ipswich Town 0-2 Portsmouth

Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Cheltenham Town (3-4 on pens)

Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Charlton Athletic

Peterborough United 2-4 Chelsea U21

Colchester United 1-2 Bristol Rovers

Key dates for latter stages of the competition