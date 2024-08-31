Everton’s dramatic collapse against Bournemouth ‘the most frustrating’ defeat of Sean Dyche’s career

Everton threw away a 2-0 lead in extraordinary fashion as Bournemouth scored three times after the 87th minute to win 3-2 in a classic Premier League encounter; Sean Dyche: "To dominate a game for so long and come out of it without something at least is incredibly frustrating"
Saturday 31 August 2024 19:45, UK
Sean Dyche called Everton’s 3-2 home loss to Bournemouth the most frustrating defeat of his career.
Sean Dyche's men looked to be cantering towards a first victory of the season after second-half goals from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin put them in a commanding position.
But after Antoine Semenyo scored with what was then only Bournemouth's second shot on target in the 87th minute, Everton collapsed as stoppage-time goals from Lewis Cook and Luis Sinisterra completed a turnaround that Andoni Iraola admitted his side did not deserve.
Dyche said: "I've had a few [defeats] down my years as a player, coach, manager, but this is the most frustrating because to dominate a game for so long and come out of it without something at least is incredibly frustrating.
"These are ones that as a manager you scratch your head at."
He added, when speaking to Sky Sports: "They had one shot on target before their goal and we just threw the game away. Just from not doing the hard yards and the basics, win tackles, win headers and see the game through. We don't do that and they chip it forward like they had done all day - which we dealt with all day - and our body language said it all.
"We haven't taken our chances today which has been a theme. The game should have been gone. When they got one I could smell it in the air - not to lose the game but I thought 'we're not on it here' - I was trying to get them to do the basics but when the players are out there it's not as easy.
"We played really well. But you've got to see the game in the Premier League. You have to play for every minute in the Premier League and then now and again these anomalies happen.
"There's been enough damage here in the time I've been here and we've got to find a way through it."
Michael Dawson speaking on Soccer Saturday:
"Everton were in absolute cruise control. Today they looked a different team - they were flying in the second half. I thought it was game over. The way they conceded the goals from three crosses just isn't Everton or Sean Dyche. You talk about game management, at 2-1 up Everton were still going for the third goal. They thought they were home and dry but they were anything but. It was mind-blowing.
"How do you pick the players up after that?"