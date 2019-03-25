Bolton chairman Ken Anderson denies the club need to appoint an administrator

Bolton will not appoint an administrator before the club's high court hearing on April 3, according to chairman Ken Anderson.

Writing on the club's website, Anderson said that takeover talks were still in progress.

"Talks are still ongoing with prospective buyers and, as matters currently stand, despite recent media speculation we do not foresee any need to appoint an administrator before the high court hearing on April 3," said Anderson.

"As has been reported, Thursday 28 March is the cut-off date by which clubs would get deducted 12 points this season if they were to go into administration.

"We are all still confident that we can resolve the current financial issues and also retain our Championship status."

Bolton do not face a points deduction this season, but would be deducted points next season if they were placed into administration.

The Sky Bet Championship club, issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs in February over an unpaid tax bill for £1.2m, faced administration or liquidation, but now have until the start of April to find a buyer.

A 14-day adjournment on March 20 gave the club extra time to settle debts and make a sale.