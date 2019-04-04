Bolton's next two home games to go ahead as prohibition order lifted

It is unclear if Bolton players have received their March salaries at this point

Bolton's next two Sky Bet Championship home games are set to go ahead after a prohibition order was lifted by the Safety Advisory Group.

Members of staff at Bolton have finally been paid their March wages, Sky Sports News understands, but it is unclear if the players have received their salaries yet.

Bolton, currently looking to avoid a winding-up order, had home fixtures against Ipswich and Middlesbrough coming up which were in danger of being postponed over safety fears and were set to be played in a closed University of Bolton Stadium.

However, the prohibition order on the next two home games has been withdrawn by the Safety Advisory Group, and it is understood the issue is not expected to arise again this season.

"We recognise that Bolton Wanderers Football Club is at the heart of our community and this has been a deeply regrettable situation," a SAG spokesperson said.

"Safety and security have always been our primary concern and we are pleased that the club has been able to reassure us that they are able to host the game in a safe manner."

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson added: "I would like to thank all the agencies involved as well as the council for their support in this matter.

"The game against Ipswich is our annual community fixture, in conjunction with Bolton At Home and the Bolton Wanderers Community Trust, with tickets priced at just £5.

"I hope as many supporters as possible take advantage of this offer as we look to fill the stadium to show their support for the club during this crucial phase of the season.

"We now look forward to two very important home fixtures and we hope that our supporters fully get behind the players."

Bolton, 23rd in the Championship, face bottom-side Ipswich on Saturday

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson arrived at training on Thursday and is expected to lead a session after players refused to train for the last two days in protest of unpaid wages.

Owner Anderson, who is attempting to sell the club, questioned the loyalty of his players for striking on behalf of Bolton staff - some of who are in financial hardship as a result of missing payments - and described the decision as "very disappointing" on Tuesday.

Bolton were back in court on Wednesday over an unpaid tax bill but the case has been adjourned until May 8 to allow a proposed sale of the club to proceed.