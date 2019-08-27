Bolton takeover: EFL's 5pm deadline passes

A 5pm deadline set by the EFL for the takeover of Bolton Wanderers to be completed or face expulsion from the Football League has passed.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the administrator Paul Appleton said he remained hopeful of a "positive outcome" as talks continued over the future of the League One club.

A takeover of the club by Football Ventures collapsed on Saturday, leaving the club at the threat of liquidation.

Bolton had started the season on -12 points after being placed in administration before the start of the campaign.

A statement on behalf of joint-administrator Appleton, read: "Following my statement of yesterday morning, I am glad to report there is continuing dialogue between the parties whose positions will ultimately decide the fate of the club.

"Myself and my team will continue to do everything possible to facilitate a deal and we will work tirelessly to get this finalised for the club, fans, staff and wider community.

"The future of Bolton Wanderers is still in doubt but I have to believe there can be a positive outcome before today's 5pm deadline set by the EFL."

Bolton also lost large numbers of senior players and fielded the club's youngest-ever side this season against Coventry.

Manager Phil Parkinson and assistant manager Steve Parkin resigned from their positions and the team lost Saturday's home League One match to Ipswich 5-0.