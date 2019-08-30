Bolton want to sign four players by Saturday

Jack Hobbs is one of four players Bolton hope to sign before Saturday's game

Bolton caretaker manager Jimmy Phillips hopes to sign four players before Saturday's Sky Bet League One game at Gillingham.

The Trotters were saved from liquidation on Wednesday when Football Ventures took control of the 145-year-old club, and appear to be wasting no time in building for the future.

"Jack Hobbs has definitely signed his contract and we've signed his paperwork off to the league," Phillips told the club's official website.

"We're hoping it's going to be a formality to say he's rubber-stamped to be involved tomorrow.

"We're working on three other players and that will certainly help us with the starting line-up, and give some help to the players who have been involved so far."

Phillips said there was a new mood of optimism around the club after the protracted takeover had been completed.

3:32 Maggie Tetlow of the Bolton Supporters' Trust has backed Football Ventures' takeover of the club Maggie Tetlow of the Bolton Supporters' Trust has backed Football Ventures' takeover of the club

"The introductory speech from Sharon Brittan was chalk and cheese to the previous owners and how they conducted themselves," said the 53-year-old.

"She said to all staff she's a winner in business and she wants to be a winner in football. It's going about winning in the right manner and how they treat people.

"Everybody left the room in a real positive mindset with smiles on their faces, knowing we're going to have a bright future."

Phillips expressed sadness that Bolton's neighbours Bury were expelled from the English Football League this week and said action was needed to prevent it happening to another club.

He said: "Obviously the Premiership elite are getting richer and clubs at the other end of the spectrum are really struggling to survive.

"It's probably getting to the stage where the governing bodies need to have a good look at how football is run and how the monies are distributed.

"We need checks put in place to make sure clubs aren't overstretching themselves if we still want to continue with this four-tier system of English football."