Bolton Wanderers make Thibaud Verlinden their first signing on Transfer Deadline Day

Thibaud Verlinden could be the first of several arrivals on Deadline Day

Bolton have made their first signing on what looks set to be a lively Transfer Deadline Day, as new manager Keith Hill begins to revamp his League One squad.

The club were saved from possible expulsion from the English Football League last week and are desperate to seek reinforcements having played their first five games with just two senior squad members.

On Monday lunchtime the Bolton confirmed Stoke winger Thibaud Verlinden was the first through the door, joining on loan until January, subject to clearance.

The 20 year-old Belgian started his career with Club Brugge before a spell in the youth set-up at Standard Liege.

Sheffield United's versatile defender Jake Wright is also expected to arrive at the University of Bolton Stadium on Monday.

Bolton have lost their last three League One matches and are on -11 points at the bottom of the table after starting with a 12-point deduction after they went into administration in May.