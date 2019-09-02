Bolton Wanderers News

Bolton Wanderers target squad reinforcements on Transfer Deadline Day

Last Updated: 02/09/19 11:58am

Jake Wright is set to join Bolton from Sheffield United
Jake Wright is set to join Bolton from Sheffield United

Bolton are set for a busy day of signings on Transfer Deadline Day, as new manager Keith Hill looks to bolster his squad at the League One club.

Sheffield United defender Jake Wright is expected to be first of many arrivals at the University of Bolton Stadium on Monday.

The club were saved from possible expulsion from the English Football League last week and are desperate to seek reinforcements, after playing their first five games with just two senior squad members.

Sky Sports News understands that Stoke midfielder Thibaud Verlinden is also having a medical at Bolton.

Bolton have lost their last three League One matches and are on -11 points at the bottom of the table after starting with a 12-point deduction after they went into administration in May.

