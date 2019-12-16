Bolton Wanderers: Three fans given banning orders over assault of Wigan fans

Unrest occurred in a nearby pub before Bolton and Wigan met at the University of Bolton Stadium

Three Bolton Wanderers fans have been given banning orders for their involvement in an assault on a group of Wigan Athletic fans last season.

All three appeared at Bolton Combined Courts on Wednesday December 11, where they were given football banning orders of between three and four years

They were part of a group of men who entered the Bee Hive pub on Chorley New Road, Horwich - a dedicated away supporters pub on match days - on December 1, 2018, before the clubs were due to meet at the nearby University of Bolton Stadium.

Whilst outside the pub, the group approached a small number of Wigan Athletic supporters and began to assault them - the disorder continued and spilled into the pub where further Wigan supporters were assaulted.

Police quickly attended the scene and those present dispersed - they were stopped a short time later by police and given dispersal notices instructing them to leave the area.

Police Constable Matt Ford, of the Specialist Operations Planning Unit, said: "This was an unprovoked violent incident which would have been extremely frightening for anyone who was in the pub at the time.

"Thanks to the quick response of officers, the disorder was quickly brought to an end.

"The majority of supporters were extremely well behaved before, during and after the game, but, unfortunately, there can sometimes be a minority intent on causing trouble.

"These banning orders should send out a message to any supporters that are considering committing offences on a match day."