Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month vote for December
Last Updated: 13/01/20 12:01am
Watch the December entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite here...
Sky Bet Championship
Lee Tomlin - Leeds United v CARDIFF CITY - December 14
At first glance, this was a simple lob over two defenders, yet that would be to dismiss the impeccable technique and speed of Tomlin's thought to conjure up something so magical.
Jed Wallace - Cardiff City v MILLWALL - December 26
Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge knew what was coming from Wallace, but such knowledge is all in vain when a free-kick is struck so crisply with swerve, dip and pace into the top corner.
Ashley Fletcher - West Bromwich Albion v MIDDLESBROUGH - December 29
As the ball dropped over his right shoulder, a quick glance at goal was all Fletcher needed to send an instant, sumptuous looping strike up and over Sam Johnstone from 30 yards.
Sky Bet League One
Matt Virtue - Sunderland v BLACKPOOL - December 14
After a game of ricochet in which Blackpool couldn't go through the home defence, Virtue decided to go over it, arcing a delightfully flighted lob over everyone and into the top corner.
Shandon Baptiste - OXFORD UNITED v Lincoln City - December 26
Baptiste was determined the ball wouldn't leave his right foot as he set off on a mazy slalom before powering home a shot that was still rising as it struck the back of the Lincoln net.
Kyle Vassell - ROTHERHAM UNITED v Peterborough United - December 29
All overhead kicks are acrobatic, but Vassell's almost defied the laws of physics, so quickly did he spin his body upside down to time a perfect volley following lovely chest control.
Sky Bet League Two
Abou Eisa - Forest Green Rovers v SCUNTHORPE UNITED - December 7
Eisa's balance was extraordinary as he collected the ball on the halfway line and rode two awkward challenges before lacing a searing shot across his body for an exquisite solo goal.
Jordan Maguire-Drew - Cambridge United v LEYTON ORIENT - December 21
So true was Maguire-Drew's strike of his free-kick as the ball flew up and over the yellow wall before dipping into the top corner, it didn't matter that it had travelled over 30 yards.
Richie Towell - SALFORD CITY v Crewe Alexandra - December 26
Collecting the ball midway into the Crewe half, Towell took a sweet first touch to set the ball perfectly in front of him and timed his second so well that his shot arrowed into the corner.