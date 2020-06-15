Steven Reid among favourites to become new Bolton manager

Steven Reid is currently working as a coach for the Scotland national side

Former West Brom, Millwall and Blackburn player Steven Reid is among the favourites to be appointed as new manager at Bolton Wanderers.

It was confirmed last week that Keith Hill will leave Bolton when his contract expires at the end of the month, following the club's relegation to League Two.

Reid, who is currently working as a coach for the Scotland national team alongside Steve Clarke, is understood to be on Bolton's shortlist to take charge of the club.

Reid - who has never worked as a manager - was previously in the running for the top job at Southend before Sol Campbell was appointed in October.

The 39-year-old completed his pro licence in 2018 and is eager for a chance as a manager, having been on the coaching staff at Crystal Palace, West Brom and Reading.

Bolton have endured a tumultuous period in recent times, having suffered consecutive relegations after beginning last season with a 12-point deduction for entering administration.