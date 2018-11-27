Paul Clement says Reading deserved draw from narrow loss at Leeds

2:08 Paul Clement says he was very proud of Reading’s performance at Leeds. Paul Clement says he was very proud of Reading’s performance at Leeds.

Paul Clement said Reading bridged the gap to Leeds in their narrow defeat at Elland Road and deserved a draw from the game.

The Royals are only outside the Championship relegation zone on goal difference but went toe to toe with Leeds, who jumped into second with victory, and only a last-minute penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell stopped the visitors earning a draw.

Clement told Sky Sports Reading had made their promotion-chasing hosts look ordinary at Elland Road, and that they were 'hanging on' for victory.

He said: "I think we would've warranted a draw. I'm absolutely proud of the way the players played, they did everything I asked of them.

"With the penalty, you've got a brilliant opportunity to get the draw, and we're really disappointed with the result, but I'm really pleased with the performance and what the players put into that.

"Leeds were hanging on at the end, they were hanging on for the win. It was a really good game, both teams were really at it, there was a lot of intensity and some interesting tactical things for both teams."

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, however, felt the hosts were worthy of three points but refused to be carried away as they took advantage of Norwich and Middlesbrough, sat first and second respectively at the start of play, dropping points.

He said: "We dominated the game and had more chances to score than Reading. If you take all that into account, yes we deserved to win the game.

"The most significant thing of this Championship is that each game is very difficult. You can't expect to play an easy game any week."