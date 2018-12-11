Vitor Pereira on Reading's list of potential successors to Paul Clement

Vitor Pereira - the Shanghai SIPG manager - is among the names being considered for the Reading job, Sky Sports News understands.

The 50-year-old has just won the Chinese Super League - but he is understood to have flown into the UK this week as the Royals embarked on their search for Paul Clement's successor.

The Sky Bet Championship club are in the process of contacting potential candidates currently out of work and the clubs of those still in employment, and they want to nail down a five-man shortlist.

Pereira, who has also won two Portuguese titles with Porto and the Greek Super League with Olympiacos, could find himself on it despite the likelihood he will have to take a considerable pay-cut.

Luis Castro, Vitoria de Guimaraes head coach, looks unlikely to be moving to the Madejski Stadium.

Vitoria de Guimaraes boss Luis Castro is another name Reading had hoped to speak to but interest in the 47-year-old has ended for now due to difficulties in securing his release from the Portuguese club, Sky Sports News understands.

Ex-Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic - who has two Premier League promotions under his belt - is another name on their list, along with Steve Bruce and Nigel Pearson.

Currently 22nd in the Championship, Reading sacked Clement on Thursday after less than nine months in charge.

Their U23 coach Scott Marshall was put in charge and they slipped into the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at home to Sheffield United on Sunday making it a fifth game without a win.