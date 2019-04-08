Reading players boycott Kick it Out after previous protest from Jason Roberts

Jason Roberts made 25 appearances for Reading during a two-and-a-half year spell at the club

A past protest from ex-striker Jason Roberts is partly why Reading players did not wear Kick It Out t-shirts ahead of their game with Hull, Sky Sports News understands.

In 2012, former Reading striker Roberts, 41, urged other footballers not to wear the charity's t-shirts because he felt John Terry's punishment for alleged racial abuse against QPR's Anton Ferdinand was too lenient.

Terry was found not guilty in court, but he was handed a four-match ban and a fine of £220,000 from the FA.

During last weekend's 3-1 defeat, Sky Bet Championship side Reading opted not to wear Kick It Out's t-shirts before their game with Nigel Adkins' Hull.

Reading players also chose to give the shirts away to staff, ball boys and girls, mascots and programme sellers ahead of their victory over Preston at the Madejski Stadium, as well as against Hull.

Reading centre back Liam Moore wore a Kick It Out armband during their defeat against Hull City

Royals captain Liam Moore wore a Kick It Out armband during the 3-1 defeat at the KCOM Stadium, whilst the club supported the 25th anniversary of the movement by displaying a Kick it Out banner on the big screen at the Madejski.

There have been several racist incidents at recent EFL matches.

A Brentford fan was arrested for an alleged racially aggravated offence against Derby County's Duane Holmes.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was targeted with alleged online racist abuse.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man has been released under investigation following abuse directed at Wigan Athletic's Nathan Byrne on Twitter.