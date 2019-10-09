Reading sack manager Jose Gomes after less than a year in charge

Reading have sacked manager Jose Gomes after less than a year in charge.

The Royals have lost five of their last six Championship games and sit in the bottom three with eight points from their opening 11 matches.

It comes just six months after Gomes saved the Berkshire club from relegation to Sky Bet League One, having taken over in December 2018 with the club in deep trouble towards the foot of the second tier.

The Portuguese arrested a run of 10 games without a win and secured six victories before the end of the season to finish 20th and avoid the drop by seven points.

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Reading Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Reading

Gomes' summer preparations for the new season were somewhat hampered and they did not make a new purchase until late in the window, when George Puskas and Lucas Joao joined in early August.

He was also credited by some supporters as having brought back a "feel-good factor" to the club, and was praised by several players.

Reading said in a statement that owner Mr Yongge Dai had made "the difficult decision to part company with Gomes", adding: "We would like to sincerely thank José for his hard work during his tenure as manager and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career."