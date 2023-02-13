Sky Bet Championship predictions: Sheff Utd held? WBA to win?

Swansea vs Blackpool, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That was a bit of a chastening result for Swansea at Sheffield United on Saturday. It is three without a win now and they have dropped back into the bottom half.

This is a chance for them to get back to winning ways, even though Mick McCarthy seems to have added a bit of resilience to Blackpool - they have simply drawn two games at home against fellow relegation candidates, which isn't ideal. I'll back the Swans to bounce back here.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United could take a massive, massive leap towards promotion on Wednesday night. With the greatest respect to the sides below them, Middlesbrough look the only side really capable of potentially getting anywhere near them if they slip.

Boro need to win this if they are to have any hope of putting any kind of pressure on the Blades. Even if they do the gap is enormous, but things can change quickly and all they can do is try and take the three points. However, I think this will be a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Blackburn, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That was probably as poor as I’ve seen West Brom under Carlos Corberan at Birmingham on Friday night. But this is a chance to put things right quickly against another play-off rival.

It is so typical that Blackburn could go 27 games without one and now they’ve drawn three in a row. Will it be a fourth? They’d take it at The Hawthorns, but this is a home win for me.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app)

Bristol City vs Wigan (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1

Preston vs Luton (Wed 7.45pm): 0-1

Stoke vs Huddersfield (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1