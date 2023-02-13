 Skip to content

Sky Bet Championship predictions: Sheff Utd held? WBA to win?

Watch all midweek Sky Bet Championship fixtures live across Sky Sports. Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Wednesday night; Kick-off 8pm. Other five games also available to watch.

David Prutton

EFL Expert & Columnist

Tuesday 14 February 2023 21:55, UK

How to watch Championship live on Sky
How to watch Championship live on Sky

Here is how and where you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports.

Swansea vs Blackpool, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Swansea&#39;s Joel Latibeaudiere

That was a bit of a chastening result for Swansea at Sheffield United on Saturday. It is three without a win now and they have dropped back into the bottom half.

This is a chance for them to get back to winning ways, even though Mick McCarthy seems to have added a bit of resilience to Blackpool - they have simply drawn two games at home against fellow relegation candidates, which isn't ideal. I'll back the Swans to bounce back here.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United could take a massive, massive leap towards promotion on Wednesday night. With the greatest respect to the sides below them, Middlesbrough look the only side really capable of potentially getting anywhere near them if they slip.

Boro need to win this if they are to have any hope of putting any kind of pressure on the Blades. Even if they do the gap is enormous, but things can change quickly and all they can do is try and take the three points. However, I think this will be a draw.

Trending

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United
Middlesbrough

Wednesday 15th February 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

West Brom vs Blackburn, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Carlos Corberan signed a new contract at West Brom this week

That was probably as poor as I’ve seen West Brom under Carlos Corberan at Birmingham on Friday night. But this is a chance to put things right quickly against another play-off rival.

Also See:

It is so typical that Blackburn could go 27 games without one and now they’ve drawn three in a row. Will it be a fourth? They’d take it at The Hawthorns, but this is a home win for me.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app)

Bristol City vs Wigan (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1

Preston vs Luton (Wed 7.45pm): 0-1

Stoke vs Huddersfield (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Bring the blockbusters home