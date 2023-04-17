Championship football live: How to watch games live on Sky Sports and free match highlights

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in April and May, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.

How to watch Championship matches live on Sky

Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.

How to watch free Championship match highlights

You can watch highlights of all Championship games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We will bring you highlights of every Championship match on the Sky Sports website and app for the majority of games shortly after full-time.

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android.

You will also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games in our match blogs and on Twitter.

Championship matches live on Sky

Here are the fixtures currently confirmed to be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.

Wednesday April 19

Blackburn vs Coventry, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

QPR vs Norwich, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Swansea vs Preston, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Watford vs Cardiff, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Middlesbrough vs Hull, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Reading vs Luton, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

10 IN 10 ON SKY SPORTS BEGINS! - 10 live Championship games in 10 days

Saturday April 22

Preston vs Blackburn, 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday April 23

West Brom vs Sunderland, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday April 24

Luton vs Middlesbrough, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Tuesday April 25

Blackburn vs Burnley, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Wednesday April 26

Sheffield United vs West Brom, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Thursday April 27

Rotherham vs Cardiff, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Friday April 28

Blackpool vs Millwall, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Saturday April 29

West Brom vs Norwich, 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday April 30

Cardiff vs Huddersfield, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday May 1

Blackburn vs Luton, 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Monday May 8

Championship final day, 3pm

Saturday May 27

Championship play-off final, 5.30pm