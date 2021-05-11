Portsmouth investigating alleged altercation between some of their players and a member of public

Portsmouth statement: "While footballers are entitled to enjoy themselves in their spare time, there are acceptable boundaries and it is clear, in this instance, that a line was crossed. They fell below the standards expected of them as representatives of Portsmouth Football Club."

Portsmouth are internally investigating an alleged altercation between some of their players and a member of the public on Sunday.

According to reports, a group of Portsmouth players and staff were allegedly refused entry to the Astoria nightclub on Sunday evening - hours after the club's 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley which saw their play-off ambitions brought to an end.

Portsmouth say that police were involved and a member of the public needed medical treatment, but no arrests were made.

The statement read: "During the course of yesterday (May 10), Portsmouth Football Club were made aware of an incident that occurred outside Astoria nightclub on Sunday evening.

"After liaising with the police and speaking to players who were present, we now have an understanding of what happened.

"A member of the public did require medical treatment, but despite rumours to the contrary, nobody was, or has been, arrested and no allegations of assault have been made.

"While footballers are entitled to enjoy themselves in their spare time, there are acceptable boundaries and it is clear, in this instance, that a line was crossed.

"They fell below the standards expected of them as representatives of Portsmouth Football Club.

"We have started an internal process with the players who were involved and they will be dealt with appropriately."