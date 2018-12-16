WATCH: Danny Rose's calamitous cross against Burnley

0:33 Danny Rose had a moment to forget when his attempted cross spooned off his standing leg against Burnley Danny Rose had a moment to forget when his attempted cross spooned off his standing leg against Burnley

Unsurprisingly, there is no award for the worst cross of the season, but if there was, Danny Rose's would take some beating...

Early in the second half of Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley - which came thanks to Christian Eriksen's 91st-minute winner - Rose shaped up to cross as Spurs chased the opening goal at Wembley.

But it turned into a moment to forget for the England left-back, as he brushed the ball with his standing foot before spooning the ball out for a goal-kick.

The defender's reaction spoke volumes, as he could only stand there with his head in his hands before smiling at his own mishap.

It summed up Spurs' afternoon up to that point against a resolute Burnley side, but Eriksen's heroics ultimately helped them remain five points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table.