Hugo Lloris leaves Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia with tonsillitis

Hugo Lloris missed Tottenham's 3-2 win over Juventus due to the illness

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has returned to London from Singapore to continue his recovery from tonsillitis, the Premier League club have announced.

The Spurs captain sat out Sunday's 3-2 win over Juventus in the pre-season International Champions Cup having been suffering with the illness since Friday.

In a statement on the club's website, Tottenham said: "The France goalkeeper is expected to return to training with the first-team squad following our pre-season tour of Asia, which concludes against Manchester United in Shanghai on Thursday."

Paulo Gazzaniga started the game against the Serie A champions instead, with Alfie Whiteman named on the bench, although he was not brought on.

With Michel Vorm released by Tottenham this summer, Spurs' academy graduate Whiteman could have a chance of becoming a first-team squad member while Spurs also have former Southend United goalkeeper Edward Smith on trial.