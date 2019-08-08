Tottenham's deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala off

Paulo Dybala's move from Italian side Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur looks to be off

Tottenham's deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is off, Sky Sports News understands.

Juventus unwilling to let Dybala leave without a replacement lined up, having lost out on Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku - who has joined Inter Milan.

The Serie A champions have been linked with a move for Mauro Icardi, who is surplus to requirements at Inter, but any deal is likely to be too late for England's transfer window.

Tottenham are huge admirers of the 24-year-old and enquired about him earlier in the window while negotiations with Real Madrid over Christian Eriksen were simultaneously ongoing.

1:13 The Transfer Talk panel agree it would be a massive coup for Tottenham if they can agree a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala The Transfer Talk panel agree it would be a massive coup for Tottenham if they can agree a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Spurs agreed a £64.4m fee with Juve for the Argentine forward on Tuesday with the revival of any deal at this point now difficult but not impossible.

Sky in Italy also believe medical tests and image rights would not have been an issue, despite Manchester United having previously ending their own interest in the player due to his and his agent's demands.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!