Danny Rose: Tottenham reject Watford bid for England left-back

Watford have had a bid rejected for Tottenham’s Danny Rose, according to Sky sources.

Speculation over the 29-year-old's future has been rife all summer despite the player wanting to remain at Spurs and fight for a first-team place.

However, earlier this month Rose was left out of Tottenham's tour to Singapore and was told he was not part of Mauricio Pochettino's long-term plans.

It has also been previously reported Tottenham were looking to recoup £20m for the left-back they bought from Leeds for £1m in 2007.

Were he to leave, Rose would be the second full-back sold by Tottenham in this transfer window, following Kieran Trippier's move to Atletico Madrid for £21.7m.

