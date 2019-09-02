Marcus Edwards: Tottenham youngster completes Vitoria SC move

Marcus Edwards has left Tottenham

Marcus Edwards, who was once compared to Lionel Messi by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, has joined Portuguese side Vitoria on a permanent deal.

The attacking midfielder had a loan stint in the Netherlands last season, where he made 25 appearances for Excelsior in the Eredivisie, scoring two goals.

He also had a loan spell at Norwich at the start of last year, but only made one Championship appearance for Daniel Farke's side.

The 20-year-old was under contract at Tottenham until 2020, and was the top scorer in the U19 UEFA Youth League in 2017/18 with four goals in six starts during the group stage.

"The qualities - it's only looks, his body and the way that he plays - remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi" Pochettino on Edwards

He scored a further five goals in nine Premier League 2 appearances.

Edwards has represented England at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels - winning the European U19 Championship with the Young Lions in Georgia in 2017.

Edwards is Vitoria's second signing from the Premier League this summer as they sealed a season-long loan deal for Wolves striker Leo Bonatini last week.

Vitoria SC sit 16th in the Portuguese Primeira Liga after three games played and will face Arsenal in the Europa League group stages later this season.