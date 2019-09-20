Mauricio Pochettino: This Tottenham squad not the best I’ve had

Mauricio Pochettino had a busy summer strengthening his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign

Mauricio Pochettino is unsure his current Tottenham squad is the best he has ever had – but will reserve final judgement until the end of the season.

After two transfer windows without signing a single player, Spurs returned to business this summer and secured the services of Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndomele and Jack Clarke.

And although only a handful of key players left, with Kieran Trippier and Fernando Llorente moving on, Pochettino remains unsure just how good the side can be.

"We will see at the end of the season. At the moment I don't believe this is the best squad," Pochettino said.

"But I think if you only see the results, playing in the final of the Champions League, it's easy to say the better squad was last season's squad because we got to the final.

"We will see if we can repeat, or if we win some trophy maybe we can talk about this being the best squad."

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's mentality is not an issue

A 3-1 win over Leicester in February was Tottenham's fourth straight victory in the Premier League, but since then the best they have managed in the division is back-to-back wins and they have only achieved this once.

It highlights why Pochettino has been frustrated, but does the fact he constantly changes the team also have an impact on results?

He added: "England is a very competitive country. I'm lucky to have the possibility to play in four competitions, so all need to be ready to play now and is going to have the possibility to play and they need to show their quality.

"The problem in football is it's not basketball, that you can change every five minutes, you can play only with 11.

"If you want to give consistency to the team, maybe you need to keep your 11 to play consistently, but the moment that you start to change, if you don't win, 'why (did) we change?'. If you win and you want to change, the players that don't play they need to play more."

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

