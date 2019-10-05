Mauricio Pochettino says news on Hugo Lloris' injury is 'not good'

1:06 Hugo Lloris going off after three minutes had a 'massive impact' for Spurs says Mauricio Pochettino as he reflects on his goalkeeper's injury and losing 3-0 at Brighton Hugo Lloris going off after three minutes had a 'massive impact' for Spurs says Mauricio Pochettino as he reflects on his goalkeeper's injury and losing 3-0 at Brighton

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the "news is not good" on the arm injury Hugo Lloris sustained in the 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

The Spurs captain spilled a Pascal Gross cross at the feet of Neal Maupay, who tapped in to give Brighton a third-minute lead.

Lloris landed awkwardly on his left arm, stayed down for around five minutes and was given oxygen as he was stretchered off to an ovation from the Amex Stadium.

The France goalkeeper went to hospital and while Pochettino did not divulge the extent of the injury, he said it was a serious issue.

"The news is not good from the hospital, but we need to wait," he said.

"Through the website, they are going to explain the situation properly.

"But of course everyone saw on the pitch when he landed, it was not a good situation and the news is not so good."

The incident preceded a poor performance from Spurs, who put in one of their worst displays under Pochettino and a double from Aaron Connolly made it an afternoon to forget on the south coast.

Pochettino felt Lloris' injury happening so early in the game affected his side.

"Of course, we cannot lie," he said. "To concede after three minutes in the way we did and what happened to our captain, it is normal that the impact was massive for the team.

"It is an emotional game and the team was very affected, we never can be in the game.

"We did not show our real performance, I am never going to take the credit away from Brighton, we need to give them the credit too, the team suffered a massive impact after three minutes.

"In the second half we tried to find a different way to play to find a solution, we started the second half well, but we didn't score.

"You need to be lucky to score and be in the game.

"At 3-0 everyone saw the game was over and there is nothing to do after. I feel sorry for our fans, I want to say thank you for the massive effort coming here, we know how they feel, very disappointed, everybody feels really bad, the players and staff are the same.

"We need to find a way to stay together and be all together again and find a good dynamic."