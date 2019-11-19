Mauricio Pochettino: Jose Mourinho contender for Tottenham job

Jose Mourinho is understood to be a serious contender for the Tottenham job

Jose Mourinho is a serious contender to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December last year.

Sky Sports reported last month that Mourinho is keen to return to English football because of a desire to win major trophies with a third Premier League club.

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs on Tuesday evening.

However, one of the bookies' favourites to replace Pochettino, RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann is unlikely to be heading to North London.

Sky Sports News has learned any potential suitors are likely to face a struggle to release Nagelsmann from his present deal in Germany.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United have also shown an interest in the 32-year-old in recent months.

Leipzig sit second in the Bundesliga and top of their Champions' League Group and are understood to be unwilling to let Nagelsmann leave, having waited a year for him to join from Hoffenheim before the start of the season.

Analysis: Who next for Spurs?

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson:

"The fact that we are told Mourinho is a serious contender shouldn't surprise too many people. But it would be a sensational turn of events.

"Ultimately Pochettino has paid a price for results. They haven't won a Premier League away game since January. Inevitably questions will now be asked about what next. Mourinho? What a story that would be.

"We shouldn't lose sight of what a difficult decision this has been for Tottenham. Daniel Levy said they were 'extremely reluctant' to lose him and another senior figure at the club said it has been 'a tough day' and 'a decision we hoped we wouldn't have to make.'"