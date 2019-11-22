Jose Mourinho says Ed Woodward texted him congratulations for Tottenham job

4:17 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho can't hide his delight at his new job and has described the set-up of the club as amazing Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho can't hide his delight at his new job and has described the set-up of the club as amazing

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United's Ed Woodward texted to congratulate him on being appointed Tottenham head coach.

The United executive vice-chairman sacked Mourinho from the manager's position at Old Trafford 11 months ago after they fell 19 points behind then Premier League leaders Liverpool.

But Mourinho says Woodward is one of a number of former Old Trafford colleagues to have been in touch to send him best wishes in his new role.

"I received messages from everybody, everywhere (from my former clubs)," he told Sky Sports News.

"Maybe I get the opportunity to apologise for not answering 500 of them that I couldn't answer. I have 700 but only had time to answer 200.

"But it was curious to see, from my last club, so many people showing me that respect, empathy and feeling. It was nice.

"All of them were special. The first one was from (United managing director) Richard Arnold. The third, fourth or fifth was Ed Woodward. And they were my bosses."

Mourinho and Woodward were considered to have a good relationship throughout the Portuguese's reign at Old Trafford and he believes he will have a similar pact with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

"Yes, I think we will get on well," he said. "He explained to me the vision for the club and I embraced that. It was one of the most important reasons I accepted. So when I did that, it's a very good start."

Mourinho takes over a Spurs team sat 14th and without a league win in two months. How does he get the club back to its best?

Mourinho arrives at Tottenham facing some significant challenges, inheriting a squad enduring their worst Premier League start in more than a decade and already 11 points off the top four.

But what will be the biggest issues in his in-tray as he settles in for his first morning at Hotspur Way?

Analysis: Humility and happiness on Jose's return

Sky Sports' Nick Wright…

Mourinho has always talked a good game and that hasn't changed on this evidence. He pushed all the right buttons on his first media appearance as Tottenham's head coach, starting by praising the work of Mauricio Pochettino and going on to reiterate his happiness to have taken over.

Mourinho is not one to shy away from trumpeting his own achievements, but he struck the right balance between humility and ambition. He insisted he has learnt from past mistakes - "I'll make new mistakes," he quipped - but also made it clear that he wants Spurs to aim high, at one point saying he believes they can win the title next season.

He cut a relaxed figure throughout, joking with reporters and answering their questions patiently, and his respect for Pochettino came through in his answers on how his side will play. "I'm not here to make dramatic changes," he said. The playing style, he added, will be "very similar" to the one put in place by the man who came before him.

The challenge now is for Mourinho is to put his words into action. What really counts, of course, is what happens out on the pitch. But after almost a year out of the game, it seems he is ready for the job that lies ahead.

