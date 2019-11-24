Harry Kane went to see Mauricio Pochettino after Tottenham sack

Harry Kane went to see Mauricio Pochettino after his sacking

Harry Kane went to see Mauricio Pochettino at his house after he was sacked by Tottenham, where the pair held talks for two hours over the "shock" events of last week.

Kane, who formed a close relationship with the Argentinian and was his vice-captain, admitted it was a relief to be able to speak together after their five-and-half-year Spurs relationship was ended by chairman Daniel Levy.

Midfielder Eric Dier also admitted he went to see Pochettino after Jose Mourinho was installed as his successor in an historic few days at Hotspur Way.

Harry Kane marked Jose Mourinho's first game as Tottenham manager with a goal

After Mourinho steered Spurs to their first away win since February, beating West Ham in his first game in charge, Kane said of his former boss: "I've been to see him. I went around his house and caught up with him the next day.

"It was a shock for everyone, so I wanted to go and see him and we had a chat for a couple of hours, and it was nice to do that before the new manager came in.

"It's been a week I've never really had in my career before - a big shock on Tuesday night for everyone, the players included.

"Then it was a quick turnaround and all of a sudden we got a new manager, one of the best managers there has been in the game. So you have to automatically turn your head towards that."

Dier said: "It was important for everyone to be able to go to see him. I spoke with him and it was good to be able to do that. I don't know how long I was with him, I didn't look at my watch, but it wasn't very long."

Kane, however, believes Mourinho can make the difference for Spurs in their pursuit a first piece of silverware in 11 years, with the Champions League and FA Cup still realistically within their sight this season.

Jose Mourinho has won 22 major trophies during his managerial career

"The gaffer's won at every club he's gone to - there's no hiding away from that," Kane said. "He wants to win. He's a proven winner. I've made it clear that I'm at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies.

"I've made it clear I want to win them here and it's a big year for us. Realistically we look at the Champions League and the FA Cup this season to try and do that, so we'll see how that goes and then from my point of view I'll keep doing what I'm doing, keep fighting for this club on the pitch.

"You could say that [Mourinho could make the difference] because of his reputation. It's been three days so, until we build that relationship and see how things get on over the next two or three months, we won't really know.

"But we all want to win. We wanted to win when Mauricio was here, we want to win the same now the gaffer's here. But of course when someone's got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team.

"It's almost a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do and hopefully the players can thrive on that."