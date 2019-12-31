Tottenham transfer rumours

Harry Kane tussles with Issa Diop at the London Stadium

The latest on the players Tottenham have been linked with this January - and who might leave the club...

The latest players Tottenham have been linked with...

Tottenham are interested in signing West Ham centre-back Issa Diop.

However, West Ham do not want to sell the 22-year-old and believe he is valued at more than £50m.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of clubs monitoring Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

However, the Nigeria international is expected to stay at Lille for the rest of the season unless the French club receives a January offer that is too good to refuse.

Spurs are also tracking the Brazil and Gremio forward Everton Soares.

Who else have Spurs been linked with?

Marouane Fellaini, Shandong Luneng [The Sun]; Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli [El Desmarque]; Edin Dzeko, Roma [Sunday Mirror]; Ruben Dias, Benfica [The Independent]; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma [Calciomercato]; Habib Diallo, Metz [The Sun]; Memphis Depay, Lyon [Daily Star]; Vedat Muriqi, Fenerbahce [The Sun]; Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig [Daily Express]; Max Aarons, Norwich [Daily Mail]; Gerson, Flamengo [Bleacher Report]; Gareth Bale, Real Madrid [Daily Express]; Jarrod Bowen, Hull [Daily Star].

Marouane Fellaini has been linked back with a move to the Premier League

The latest on those who could leave Tottenham this January...

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says the club are not "scared" of selling Christian Eriksen to a Premier League rival in January.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and admitted he was open to a new challenge in July.

Meanwhile, Jan Vertonghen remains keen to discuss a new contract with Tottenham following the arrival of Jose Mourinho as head coach, Sky Sports News understands.

The Belgium centre-back's current deal expires next summer and he will be free to speak to foreign clubs in January as thing stand.

Who else could leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Victor Wanyama, Celtic [Daily Record]; Kyle Walker-Peters, Brighton [The Sun].

Victor Wanyama was linked with a move away from Spurs last summer

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports' reporter Paul Gilmour...

"Tottenham are looking for a left centre-back for January but only if one of their current players leaves first, with their current left-footed centre-half Jan Vertonghen entering the last six months of his contract. "Spurs are willing to spend a sizeable fee on one too - and Sky Sports News understands there is interest in Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and West Ham's Issa Diop.

"The club are also looking for a new right-back, having explored their options in this position during the summer. Napoli's Elseid Heysaj and Marseille's Hiroki Sakai were two players of interest to them then. Again, a decent budget of more than £20m will be available for this position.

"They are also understood to be on the hunt for a new versatile attacking player like Heung-Min Son, and they have been tracking the highly-rated Gremio forward Everton Soares. Jack Clarke has also returned from his loan at Leeds and will be assessed.

"In terms of outgoings, Christian Eriksen's future remains very uncertain along with Vertonghen, while Victor Wanyama could leave after coming close to do doing so in August."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.