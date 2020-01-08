Tottenham consider midfielder loan after Moussa Sissoko injury

Tottenham are considering signing a midfielder on loan this month after Moussa Sissoko was ruled out for three months with a knee injury.

The Frenchman has been a regular for Spurs this season - under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho - starting all but one of their Premier League games.

Sissoko's absence creates a problem for Mourinho, with further fitness concerns over Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Dier, leaving Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama the only established defensive-midfielders in the squad.

Spurs, who are understood to be looking at mostly loan deals to plug gaps this month, are expected to seek a player similar to Dier or Sissoko to help maintain their fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, Sky Sports News has been told not to expect the arrival of Flamengo midfielder Gerson, who was reportedly a target in late December.

It has also been reported by a national newspaper this morning that the club could revisit a deal for Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes, but Mourinho ruled out a move for him last month.

"I would definitely say no," he said. "Because Bruno is a player of a level and value that is not for us. We are not a club that is going to make big transfers in the market."

Mourinho has also played Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso in central-midfield, but Eriksen could leave this month, with his contract expiring in the summer. He is a target for Inter Milan.

Lo Celso is on loan from Real Betis and Spurs can activate an option to buy him this month for £27m if they wish.