Tottenham consider midfielder loan after Moussa Sissoko injury

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off: 5.30pm

Last Updated: 08/01/20 4:26pm

Tottenham are considering signing a midfielder on loan this month after Moussa Sissoko was ruled out for three months with a knee injury.

The Frenchman has been a regular for Spurs this season - under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho - starting all but one of their Premier League games.

Sissoko's absence creates a problem for Mourinho, with further fitness concerns over Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Dier, leaving Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama the only established defensive-midfielders in the squad.
2:28
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Tottenham in the Premier League
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Tottenham in the Premier League

Spurs, who are understood to be looking at mostly loan deals to plug gaps this month, are expected to seek a player similar to Dier or Sissoko to help maintain their fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, Sky Sports News has been told not to expect the arrival of Flamengo midfielder Gerson, who was reportedly a target in late December.
1:57
Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says the team 'just doesn’t look right' after a run of three wins in nine games
Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says the team 'just doesn’t look right' after a run of three wins in nine games

It has also been reported by a national newspaper this morning that the club could revisit a deal for Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes, but Mourinho ruled out a move for him last month.

"I would definitely say no," he said. "Because Bruno is a player of a level and value that is not for us. We are not a club that is going to make big transfers in the market."

Mourinho has also played Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso in central-midfield, but Eriksen could leave this month, with his contract expiring in the summer. He is a target for Inter Milan.

Lo Celso is on loan from Real Betis and Spurs can activate an option to buy him this month for £27m if they wish.

