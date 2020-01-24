Danny Rose: Bournemouth inquire with Tottenham to sign left-back

Danny Rose has just over 16 months remaining on his contract at Tottenham

Bournemouth have enquired about signing Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.

Watford and Newcastle have also enquired to sign Rose on loan, but Spurs would prefer a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer.

The England international, who is keen to play at Euro 2020 and needs regular first-team football to force his way into the squad, is of interest to as many as six Premier League teams this month.

0:39 Eddie Howe admits it's been a frustrating transfer window for Bournemouth and remains tight-lipped about a potential deal for Danny Rose. Eddie Howe admits it's been a frustrating transfer window for Bournemouth and remains tight-lipped about a potential deal for Danny Rose.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe said he had "nothing to tell about incomings" when asked directly about Rose, who has been unsettled at Spurs for some time and will be the one to decide where, if anywhere, he goes.

The left-back, who will become a free agent after next season, has featured in just three of Tottenham's last 14 Premier League matches. He started just one of those, a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on January 11.

Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga have both started ahead of Rose at left-back in recent weeks.

Ben Davies will be another option for Jose Mourinho once he returns from an ankle injury, while Jan Vertonghen can also play at left-back.

Mourinho downplayed talk earlier this week of a training ground bust-up with Rose. The pair were reported to have clashed after Rose was left out of Saturday's 0-0 draw at Watford.

1:27 Jose Mourinho denied reports of a disagreement with Danny Rose after the Tottenham defender missed Saturday’s game with Watford. Jose Mourinho denied reports of a disagreement with Danny Rose after the Tottenham defender missed Saturday’s game with Watford.

Rose insisted in November he intended to see out the remainder of his contract with Spurs and would not be forced out.

Spurs were understood to be keen to offload the 29-year-old last summer, and left him out of their squad for the pre-season trip to Asia so he could "explore prospective opportunities with other clubs".

Watford, who are desperate to reinforce at left full-back this month, failed with a bid for Rose on Deadline Day in August, when he was at the club's training ground.

Steve Bruce admitted earlier this week Newcastle are looking to sign a left-back after losing Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett to season-ending injuries.

