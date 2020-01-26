Tottenham make approach for PSV winger Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham are looking to sign Steven Bergwijn before Friday's deadline

Tottenham have made an approach to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn.

The 22-year-old, capped seven times by the Netherlands, was left out of the PSV squad to face FC Twente on Sunday.

Bergwijn played against Tottenham in last season's Champions League group stage match between the sides, which Spurs won 2-1 at Wembley.

PSV have been keen to keep Bergwijn at the club and secured him to a new four-year contract in August following months of speculation about his future.

Bergwijn has struggled to recapture his fine goalscoring form from last season, in which he netted 15 goals in 41 appearances, during the current campaign.

He has scored just six goals in 26 matches for PSV, who currently sit fifth in the Eredivisie, 12 points behind leaders Ajax.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen is expected to finalise his departure from Tottenham to Inter Milan in the next 24 hours.

The 27-year-old midfielder is close to sealing a £16.8m move to the San Siro, which could see him earn up to £320,000 per week.

Tottenham have been keen to sell Eriksen this month to prevent him leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

