Tottenham's Heung-Min Son expected to be out for rest of season with broken arm

Heung-Min Son fractured his arm in the win over Aston Villa

Tottenham's Heung-Min Son is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken arm at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Son will require surgery on the injury, which happened in a first-minute challenge with Villa's Ezri Konsa, despite going on to complete the match and scoring twice - including a stoppage-time winner in the 3-2 victory.

A Tottenham press officer had said Son was expected to miss "a number of weeks", but Jose Mourinho called that assessment "optimistic".

Asked if he expects Son to play again this season, Mourinho said: "I don't. If he plays one game or two games, it's because he's (press officer) very optimistic.

"I hope he's right but in my mind, no. In my mind, I'm not thinking about that."

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Son has been their most reliable threat since Harry Kane was ruled out, with six goals in his last five games.

Son has 16 goals this season in all competitions.

Analysis: 'Son absence the biggest of blows'

0:32 Heung-Min Son's injury absence due to a broken arm is the 'biggest of blows' for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho, says Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill. Heung-Min Son's injury absence due to a broken arm is the 'biggest of blows' for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho, says Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill.

Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill reacts to Son's injury absence...

"It is really the biggest of blows Jose Mourinho and Spurs fans could have dreaded because he is the man who has really been coming in with the goals in the absence of Harry Kane.

"Son scored six goals in his last five games, including those two against Aston Villa at the weekend.

"He scored those goals with a fractured arm because I have been told by the club that the fracture on the right arm, to which Son has had surgery on, happened in the first minute of that game at Villa Park."