Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho helps charities in Enfield

There are no Tottenham games to prepare for in the foreseeable future - and so Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been putting his spare time to very good use.

The Portuguese manager worked alongside Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield, near Spurs' training ground, in preparing food parcels and other items for delivery to the more vulnerable members of the community.

"I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer," Mourinho said on a video posted by Love Your DoorStep's Twitter account.

Jose Mourinho helped Age UK deliver food in Enfield on Monday

The charity has been delivering essential goods to elderly members of society who have been advised to stay in quarantine for the next 12 weeks.

My place of birth, Enfield had an extra helper for @age_uk today. Delivering essential goods to the elderly. Nice one, Jose. #THFC pic.twitter.com/fYSxTIOOoK — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) March 23, 2020

And Age UK have launched a £10m Emergency Coronavirus Appeal.

The funds they raise will help support Age UK's national telephone friendship and advice lines, as well as front-line local Age UK support, including food packages.