Oliver Skipp signs new four-year Tottenham deal
Skipp now contracted to Spurs until 2024
Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has signed a new four-year contract.
The 19-year-old, who has played 21 times for the Spurs first team, is now contracted to the club until 2024.
"We are delighted to announce that Oliver Skipp has signed a new contract with the club until 2024," said a Tottenham statement.
Skipp made his debut in the club's 3-1 Carabao Cup win at West Ham in October 2018, and has also represented England at four age levels.
Spurs recently offered a new contract to the son of former manager Mauricio Pochettino, 19-year-old Maurizio Pochettino.