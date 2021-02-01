Tottenham transfer news: Galatasaray sign Gedson Fernandes and Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin

Galatasaray have signed Gedson Fernandes on a six-month loan deal after the Benfica midfielder's loan at Tottenham was terminated.

The midfielder joined Spurs last January on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy for £42.76m (€50m) but he never started a Premier League game for the club.

Fernandes has returned a positive Covid-19 result and reports in Turkey say he travelled by ambulance plane for this reason.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in January that Fernandes' parent club Benfica were keen to cut short the midfielder's loan in north London.

He has made two appearances so far this term, one in the Carabao Cup fourth-round victory over Chelsea last September and one in the FA Cup in the third-round 5-0 win over Marine earlier this month.

The midfielder has struggled for game-time amid the fierce competition for places in Jose Mourinho's midfield, with Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso being favoured for selection.

Galatasaray have also signed Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin on a permanent deal.

Yeni transferimiz DeAndre Yedlin, 22 numaralı formayı giyecek. 2️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/LRTgPOEp0W — Galatasaray Spor Kulübü (@GalatasaraySK) February 1, 2021

The United States international, whose contract at St James' Park, was due to expire in the summer, travelled to Turkey over the weekend for a medical.

Mourinho was asked about Gedson in January, telling Sky Sports: "The situation is sad because he was out of the Europa League list.

Danny Rose will also not be joining Trabzonspor on Deadline Day and is set to sit out the rest of the season at Tottenham.

