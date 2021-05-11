Tottenham to put fan on board of directors after European Super League debacle causes rift with supporters

Tottenham will appoint a supporter to their board as a non-executive member, following the fallout from the European Super League (ESL) debacle.

Spurs have issued an apology for not consulting fans in the ESL process and have expressed regret the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) has turned down their advances to meet and talk following the aborted breakaway.

THST has refused on the grounds its members have overwhelmingly called for the board's full resignation, but the club insist this will not be put on the agenda and are now pressing ahead with plans for a 'club advisory panel' made up of elected supporters, the chair of which will sit on the board.

Their announcement said: "We have all learnt lessons from recent events and have reviewed fan engagement as a priority. As a result we shall be liaising with key stakeholders and establishing a club advisory panel, comprised of elected representatives from the different constituencies of our fanbase, inclusive and reflective of our fans' diversity.

Image: Tottenham fans gathered outside before their recent home game against Southampton to protest and are planning another at the final home game

"The chair of this panel will be appointed annually as a full non-executive of the club board. We believe this provides for authentic, genuine representation and will ensure fans are at the heart of club decision-making, something we greatly welcome."

THST were not aware of the club's intention to announce this new fan representation, suggesting it had not been involved in the plan. "We're constructing a response to the unexpected club statement and will share with you as soon as that's ready," THST said in a response on Twitter. "We appreciate your kind words and solidarity."

Door not closed to THST - but they must drop calls for board to resign

Tottenham say the door remains open for talks to resume but THST must drop its calls for the executive board to resign if this is to happen.

"We are disappointed that the board of the THST has not yet met with the club," Tottenham's announcement continued. "The THST, with whom we have worked and, indeed, promoted, for 20 years has called for the resignations of the executive board over the ESL - individuals who have lived and breathed this club for the best part of two decades.

"We have offered on several occasions to meet board-to-board and discuss an open agenda - excluding a change of club ownership and the resignation of the Board. Our door remains open on this basis."

Tottenham had been criticised as one of the only ESL creators not to issue a formal apology for their involvement, but they have now said sorry for not consulting fans earlier in the process, blaming legal obligations to secrecy.

"It's important to underline that we entered the ESL with the expectation that the format, rules and structures would evolve through dialogue with key parties, namely the Premier League, FA, UEFA, FIFA and, crucially, fans," they said.

"It should never have been conveyed with certainty when it was in fact a framework agreement for consultation going forward. We should have challenged and reconsidered the annual access system. We wholeheartedly regret that we involved the club and that the legal process itself meant we were unable to consult our fans early on - we apologise unreservedly."

Man Utd Supporters Trust leap to defence of THST

The Manchester United Supporters Trust - embroiled in their own dispute with United's owners over their ESL involvement - leapt to the defence of its Tottenham counterparts on Tuesday.

MUST said on Twitter: "It appears Spurs are contemplating bypassing their Supporters Trust in what looks like a classic attempt to divide and rule.

"Furthermore it shows how important it is that one outcome of the Fan Led Review needs to be the recognition and accreditation of a single democratic independent fan entity at each club so that clubs cannot bypass the fans representatives and play divide and rule talking only to those groups who will agree with them."