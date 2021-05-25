Roberto Martinez in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over managerial vacancy

Tottenham and Roberto Martinez are continuing talks this week as the search to replace Jose Mourinho progresses.

The Spaniard, who has guided Belgium to the top spot in FIFA's world rankings, has told friends he is looking forward to returning to club management after this summer's European Championships.

Reports suggest other candidates still on Tottenham's shortlist include Brighton boss Graham Potter and former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick.

Martinez has admirers across north London at Arsenal and was linked with a move to the Emirates before Mikel Arteta's appointment in December 2019.

Ryan Mason has been in charge on an interim basis at Tottenham since Mourinho's departure in April, with Spurs having finished in seventh to pip Arsenal on the final day to qualify for UEFA's new Europa Conference League in 2021/22.

Tottenham's plans for the summer were unchanged by Mourinho's sacking, with the club's recruitment team - headed by chairman Daniel Levy and chief scout Steve Hitchen - clear about which areas of the field need improving.

But they have been altered by Harry Kane's desire to leave the club, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all keen on the England captain.

Whereas Spurs were searching for a backup striker to Kane, with Carlos Vinicius to head back to Benfica from his loan having failed to impress, they have been forced to make inquiries about a potential new first-choice.

It is not clear who their targets are at this stage but the club have a long-standing interest in Danny Ings, for example, whose situation at Southampton is unclear with just a year left on his contract. Spurs also had a look at Ollie Watkins last summer, but he went to Aston Villa, while Victor Osimhen had long been tracked but joined Napoli.

