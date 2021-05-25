Roberto Martinez in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over managerial vacancy

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has told friends he is looking forward to returning to club management after Euro 2020; Tottenham's shortlist reportedly includes Brighton boss Graham Potter and former Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick

Tuesday 25 May 2021 12:21, UK

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is in talks with Tottenham about their managerial vacancy
Image: Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez is in talks with Tottenham about their managerial vacancy

Tottenham and Roberto Martinez are continuing talks this week as the search to replace Jose Mourinho progresses.

The Spaniard, who has guided Belgium to the top spot in FIFA's world rankings, has told friends he is looking forward to returning to club management after this summer's European Championships.

Reports suggest other candidates still on Tottenham's shortlist include Brighton boss Graham Potter and former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick.

Martinez has admirers across north London at Arsenal and was linked with a move to the Emirates before Mikel Arteta's appointment in December 2019.

Ryan Mason has been in charge on an interim basis at Tottenham since Mourinho's departure in April, with Spurs having finished in seventh to pip Arsenal on the final day to qualify for UEFA's new Europa Conference League in 2021/22.

Trending

Tottenham's plans for the summer were unchanged by Mourinho's sacking, with the club's recruitment team - headed by chairman Daniel Levy and chief scout Steve Hitchen - clear about which areas of the field need improving.

But they have been altered by Harry Kane's desire to leave the club, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all keen on the England captain.

Also See:

Tottenham Hotspur&#39;s Harry Kane applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. 4:06
Gary Neville believes Harry Kane belongs to an elite group of players who will provide value for money whatever the price

Tottenham's summer transfer plans analysed

Whereas Spurs were searching for a backup striker to Kane, with Carlos Vinicius to head back to Benfica from his loan having failed to impress, they have been forced to make inquiries about a potential new first-choice.

It is not clear who their targets are at this stage but the club have a long-standing interest in Danny Ings, for example, whose situation at Southampton is unclear with just a year left on his contract. Spurs also had a look at Ollie Watkins last summer, but he went to Aston Villa, while Victor Osimhen had long been tracked but joined Napoli.

Read more here as we analyse the plans and priorities for Tottenham as they face a huge summer of change.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Keep an eye out for our return during Euro 2021. Play for free to win the £250,000 jackpot prize!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports