Danny Rose leaves Tottenham after 14 years with club along with goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga

Danny Rose's 14-year association with Tottenham is over after he left the club at the end of his contract - but not without a touching tribute from a young protégé.

Under-23 player Elliot Thorpe said "it's sad that people will never know how much Danny did for all of us young players", as Spurs announced the England left-back was being released along with Paulo Gazzaniga on Thursday.

Thorpe called Rose "the most professional and humble player I've ever met and a great guy I could go to for anything". He added: "Thank you Danny, you'll be missed by all of us."

The 30-year-old Rose joined Spurs from Leeds as a teenager in 2007 and went on to make 241 appearances, becoming a key part of Mauricio Pochettino's team that challenged for honours over several campaigns.

But the last few years have been difficult for him, especially after outspoken criticism of the club's recruitment policy and the replacement of Pochettino with Jose Mourinho, who overlooked Rose for selection.

He spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Newcastle and, after vowing to allow his sizeable contract at Spurs to run down, was banished to train with the U23s this season, having not been registered in the club's Premier League squad.

Rose, who won 29 England caps while at Spurs, has previously said he "cannot wait to see the back of football" - so it remains to be seen whether he will pursue a new deal elsewhere.

Goalkeeper Gazzaniga, meanwhile, leaves after being brought in under Pochettino from his former club Southampton and providing competition for first-choice Hugo Lloris after Michel Vorm retired.

The Argentine made 37 appearances but fell behind Joe Hart in the pecking order after the ex-England No.1 arrived in the summer on a free transfer. Gazzaniga spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side Elche.

"We thank Danny and Paulo for their service and wish them well for the future," a Tottenham statement read.