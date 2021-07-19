Tottenham transfer news: Spurs edging closer to signing goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on loan from Atalanta

Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici held extensive talks on Monday with Atalanta over signing Pierluigi Gollini; Spurs have also enquired about centre-back Cristian Romero.

By Lyall Thomas

Monday 19 July 2021 23:10, UK

Pierluigi Gollini

Tottenham are close to finalising a loan deal with Atalanta for goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici held extensive discussions with the Serie A club on Monday and also enquired about their centre-back Cristian Romero.

However, a deal for Argentina's Romero - whom Sky Sports News reported earlier this summer is among Manchester United's targets - is said to be difficult to achieve.

The promising 23-year-old has a sizeable valuation of more than £34m (€40m) - with one source indicating it to be as high as £39m (€45m) - and interest from other big clubs across Europe, although United are currently pursuing a deal for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.

Cristian Romero
Image: Tottenham have also inquired about Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero but the Argentinian is wanted by other big clubs

Gollini - once a United youth player - and Romero are among a number of players potentially available from Atalanta this summer at the right price, due to the financial impact on the club from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Sky in Italy, Spurs are close to agreeing a loan for Gollini that will include a £13m option to buy that they will be obligated to take if he plays a certain number of games.

Spurs have been looking for a new goalkeeper to compete with Hugo Lloris and Joe Hart after Paulo Gazzaniga left the club at the end of his contract on June 30.

The club also remain in talks with Bologna over a deal for Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

